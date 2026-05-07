Vital Farms Reports Q1 Loss; Cuts FY26 Outlook; Share Plunge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms (VITL), an Ethical Food Company, on Thursday reported loss in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The company has lowered net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

For the first quarter, net loss came in at $1.52 million compared with income of $16.90 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were $0.03 versus earnings per share of $0.37 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $5.02 million from $27.48 million in the same period a year ago.

Loss from operations came in at $2.33 compared with income of $21.77 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $187.16 million from $162.19 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company lowered its fiscal 2026 net revenue guidance to $775 million to $800 million from its previous outlook of $900 million to $920 million.

The company now expects at least 5% revenue growth in fiscal 2026, compared with its prior forecast of 19% to 22% growth.

The company lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $0 to $10 million from its previous forecast of $105 million to $115 million.

In the pre-market trading, Vital Farms is 24.17% lesser at $9.10 on the Nasdaq.

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