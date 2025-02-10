Vital Farms to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Vital Farms will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation known for its ethically produced foods, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 29, 2024, on February 27, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results, with participation options provided for both North American and international listeners. Vital Farms, which began in 2007 in Austin, Texas, has grown significantly, working with over 425 family farms and becoming the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail sales. Emphasizing humane animal treatment and sustainable practices, the company also serves as a public benefit corporation, prioritizing the long-term well-being of various stakeholders. Its products, including eggs and butter, are available in around 24,000 stores nationwide.

Vital Farms is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results, indicating transparency and accountability in its financial performance.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Vital Farms' status as a leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs highlights its market position and competitive advantage in a niche that is growing in consumer demand.

The emphasis on ethical production and long-term stakeholder benefits reinforces the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, which may enhance brand loyalty and trust among consumers and investors.

The timing of the financial results announcement on February 27, 2025, suggests the company may be facing challenges in the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, which could lead to negative investor sentiment.

The need for a conference call to discuss financial results may indicate a potential lack of confidence in performance, raising concerns among investors and analysts.

As a public benefit corporation, any financial difficulties can be perceived as not aligning with the company's stated commitment to stakeholder welfare, which may harm the brand's reputation.

When will Vital Farms report its financial results?

Vital Farms will report its financial results on February 27, 2025, before market open.

How can I listen to the Vital Farms conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing +1-800-715-9871 for North America or +1-646-307-1963 internationally.

What is the Conference ID for the call?

The Conference ID for the Vital Farms call is 8674985.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website under “Events”.

What products does Vital Farms offer?

Vital Farms offers pasture-raised eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs sold in 24,000 stores nationwide.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 555,106 shares for an estimated $18,793,167 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,135,529 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

