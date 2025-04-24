Vital Farms to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Vital Farms will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.





When will Vital Farms report its financial results for Q1 2025?

Vital Farms will report its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open.

How can I listen to the Vital Farms conference call?

Listeners can join the conference call by dialing +1-800-715-9871 for North America or +1-646-307-1963 internationally.

Where can I find the live webcast for the financial results?

The live webcast is available on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website under the "Events" section.

How long will the webcast be available for viewing?

The archived webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

What products does Vital Farms offer?

Vital Farms offers a range of ethically produced foods including pasture-raised eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 355,017 shares for an estimated $12,576,093 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $4,219,979 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VITL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open.





Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial +1-800-715-9871 and international listeners may dial +1-646-307-1963 with the Conference ID: 8674985.





Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at



https://investors.vitalfarms.com



under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.







About Vital Farms







Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit



https://vitalfarms.com/



.







Media:







Rob Discher







Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com









Investors:







John Mills





ICR







John.Mills@icrinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.