News & Insights

Stocks

Vital Farms releases limited-edition ‘Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit’

November 18, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Vital Farms (VITL) is pecking the halls and raising the standards of a classic baking tradition this year with the new Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit. The limited-edition kits, made in partnership with Supernatural and King Arthur Baking Company, are filled with everything you need to bake, build, and decorate a gingerbread barn using high-quality ingredients from this trio of premium brands. Contents include Vital Farms pasture-raised egg and butter coupons, gingerbread and icing mixes from King Arthur Baking, plant-based and dye-free sprinkles, melting morsels, and food colorings from Supernatural, hen and cow cookie cutters, and piping bags. An approachable barn blueprint with directions and a tutorial video can help anyone avoid a #PinterestFail. Gingerbread Farmhouse Kits are now available to purchase online for $65, while supplies last

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VITL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VITL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.