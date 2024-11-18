Vital Farms releases limited-edition ‘Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit’

Vital Farms (VITL) is pecking the halls and raising the standards of a classic baking tradition this year with the new Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit. The limited-edition kits, made in partnership with Supernatural and King Arthur Baking Company, are filled with everything you need to bake, build, and decorate a gingerbread barn using high-quality ingredients from this trio of premium brands. Contents include Vital Farms pasture-raised egg and butter coupons, gingerbread and icing mixes from King Arthur Baking, plant-based and dye-free sprinkles, melting morsels, and food colorings from Supernatural, hen and cow cookie cutters, and piping bags. An approachable barn blueprint with directions and a tutorial video can help anyone avoid a #PinterestFail. Gingerbread Farmhouse Kits are now available to purchase online for $65, while supplies last

