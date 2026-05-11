Vital Farms Records Loss in Q1, Gross Profit Declines on Higher Costs

Vital Farms, Inc. VITL posted a surprise loss in first-quarter 2026. It reported a loss of three cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 9 cents and earnings of 37 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues came in at $187.2 million, up 15.4% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $184 million by 1.6%.



Management said results and early second-quarter scanner trends fell short of the expectations as retail price gaps widened beyond what the brand could sustain, while egg oversupply pushed more volume into lower-priced channels. The outdoor-access eggs reached 15% of category volume so far in 2026.



Gross profit declined 15.2% to $53 million from $62.5 million a year ago, reflecting higher production costs, unfavorable sales mix along with increased promotional activity. Management attributed the mix pressure in part to greater reliance on the breaker channel to manage egg oversupply, with breaker prices cited as low as $0.10 per dozen during the quarter. The company estimated that excessive breaker sales reduced gross profit by about $4.9 million.



Selling, general and administrative costs rose 39.2% to $44.4 million from $31.9 million, while shipping and distribution expense increased 25% to $11 million from $8.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $5 million from $27.5 million a year ago.



The company highlighted a drop in new-household contribution to 50% in the quarter from more than 55% across 2024 and 2025. In one early example, after reducing price gaps at a top-10 customer from roughly 35% above competing premium branded outdoor-access eggs to about 25%, volumes rose 18% after two weeks compared with the prior four weeks.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

Vital Farms Leans on Distribution Wins

Even as velocity softened, Vital Farms described distribution as a clear bright spot. The company pointed to multiple retailer wins, including an at least 50% TDP increase with a top-three customer, a shift to direct distribution with a top-10 customer and being named category captain for eggs at another top-three customer banner.



Management expects to add 20-30 TDPs in 2026, or roughly 15-25%, which it characterized as its best annual gain since going public. It also noted quarterly average PDPs at the end of the first quarter at 149.8 compared with 144.8 in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a potential quarterly average of 170-175 in the fourth quarter of 2026 based on current placement visibility.

VITL’s Strategic & Financial Updates

The company has announced plans to wind down its butter business toward the end of 2026. Management expects the exit to reduce 2026 sales by about $14 million, free up $25 million of cash this year and improve gross margin by 150-200 basis points beginning 2027. This portfolio optimization is likely to be margin accretive upon cessation of operations, while freeing the bandwidth to boost distribution in its core egg categories.



Vital Farms exited the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $51.4 million as of March 29, 2026, with no outstanding debt. It had a total stockholders’ equity of $330.9 million at the end of the reported quarter.



It repurchased 1,001,747 shares of common stock at an average price per share of $19.97, for a total cost of $20 million in the first quarter of 2026. As of March 29, 2026, $80 million was available for repurchases of additional shares of the company’s common stock.

Vital Farms Cuts Outlook

VITL revised its 2026 net revenue outlook to $775-$800 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $0-$10 million. Management said the updated profitability view includes an estimated $32 million negative impact from costs tied to managing egg oversupply costs. Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $70-$75 million for the current year.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s shares have lost 64.5% in the past three months, wider than the industry’s 13.6% decline.

Three Consumer Staples Stocks Looking Good

Helen of Troy Limited HELE, a leading consumer products player, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HELE’s current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 0.2% from the prior-year level. HELE delivered a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.3% from the prior-year level.



United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 254.9% from the year-ago reported figure. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.9%, on average.

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