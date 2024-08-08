Vital Farms Q2 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual Revenue Outlook Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) raised its annual revenue guidance above analysts' forecast. The stock was trading up more than 5 percent in pre-market.

Thilo Wrede, CFO of Vital Farms, said: "This new outlook reflects the strong performance year to date and our increased confidence for the remainder of 2024. Our increased guidance is based on a favorable commodity outlook and strong consumer demand supported by our marketing reinvestment strategy."

For the full year, Vital Farms now expects revenue of at least $590 million, higher than previous expectation of at least $575 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $585.76 million, for the year.

Annual capital expenditure is still projected to be in the range of $35 million to $45 million, consistent with the previous outlook.

VITL was trading up by 5.44 percent at $36.61 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q2 Results:

Vital Farms revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.339 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $6.683 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.5% to $147.388 million from $106.445 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.339 Mln. vs. $6.683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $147.388 Mln vs. $106.445 Mln last year.

