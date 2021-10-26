Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Vital Farms, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$7.7m ÷ (US$182m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Vital Farms has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vital Farms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Vital Farms' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last two years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Vital Farms has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Vital Farms. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 48% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

