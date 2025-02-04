News & Insights

Vital Farms Launches New Campaign - Good Eggs. No Shortcuts

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), a Texas-based public benefit corporation, Tuesday launched a new brand campaign, 'Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.' The campaign highlights the company's dedication to improving the lives of people, animals, and the planet through its food products.

Created in collaboration with GUT Miami, 'Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.' features documentary-style interviews with four real-life Vital Farms family farmers. The campaign showcases their genuine and often humorous responses, highlighting their unwavering commitment to animal welfare.

'Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.' is being launched across various platforms, including linear and streaming television, as well as online and social media sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Reddit, Meta, Snapchat, Spotify, and YouTube.

