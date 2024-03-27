Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Vital Farms (VITL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 28.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 in the previous session. Vital Farms has gained 46.2% since the start of the year compared to the 2.3% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 5.2% return for the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 7, 2024, Vital Farms reported EPS of $0.17 versus consensus estimate of $0.14.

For the current fiscal year, Vital Farms is expected to post earnings of $0.80 per share on $559.62 million in revenues. This represents a 35.59% change in EPS on a 18.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.02 per share on $662.97 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 27.92% and 18.47%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Vital Farms may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Vital Farms has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 17.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.1X versus its peer group's average of 11.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vital Farms meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Vital Farms shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does VITL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of VITL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is BRF S.A. (BRFS). BRFS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. BRF S.A. beat our consensus estimate by 114.29%, and for the current fiscal year, BRFS is expected to post earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.06 billion.

Shares of BRF S.A. have gained 3.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 24.61X and a P/CF of 14.46X.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VITL and BRFS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

