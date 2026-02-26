Vital Farms, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.32 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $10.58 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.7% to $213.55 million from $165.99 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

