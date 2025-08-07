Vital Farms, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.638 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $16.339 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $184.767 million from $147.388 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.638 Mln. vs. $16.339 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $184.767 Mln vs. $147.388 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Vital Farms has revised up its adjusted EBITDA and revenue outlook, citing its strong financial performance, successful pricing actions, and robust consumer demand.

Vital Farms has also raised its annual capital expenditure outlook to boost the buildout of its Seymour facility.

The company now expects revenue of at least $770 million, up 27% from fiscal 2024. Earlier, the company had projected revenue of at least $740 million.

Vital Farms now projects adjusted EBITDA of at least $110 million, up 26% from last year. Earlier, the firm had projected for adjusted EBITDA of at least $100 million.

Vital Farms now anticipates capital expenditure of $90 to $110 million against $50 to $60 million previously.

For the second half, the company expects some margin pressure from tariff impacts and planned promotional activities, but these factors are fully incorporated into this revised guidance.

