Vital Farms, Inc. Profit Falls In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $16.90 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $19.02 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $162.19 million from $147.93 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $740 Mln

