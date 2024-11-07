Vital Farms, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.446 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $4.523 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $145 million from $110.429 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

