Vital Farms, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.339 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $6.683 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.5% to $147.388 million from $106.445 million last year.

