Vital Farms, Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.41 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $7.44 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.2% to $198.93 million from $145.00 million last year.

Vital Farms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.41 Mln. vs. $7.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $198.93 Mln vs. $145.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.