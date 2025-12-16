Vital Farms Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook Below View; Stock Down Over 11% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), a food company, on Tuesday revised down its annual revenue guidance below analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenue of $755 million to $765 million, compared with the earlier guidance of at least $775 million. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to register revenue of $776.7 million for the year. Analysts' expectations typically exclude special items.

Commenting on this revised revenue guidance, the company said: "This reflects a temporary disruption in returning to regular order patterns following the company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system transition at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025."

Vital Farms, however, reaffirmed annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of over $115 million, reflecting disciplined expense management.

For fiscal 2025, Vital Farms now anticipates capital expenditures of $80 million to $90 million against the prior expectations of $80 million to $100 million.

The company's initial outlook for fiscal 2026 revenue is $930 million to $950 million, representing around 24% year over year growth at the midpoint of the revised 2025 guidance.

In addition, Vital Farms aims to achieve annual revenue of $2 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% to 17% by 2030.

VITL was down by 11.38% at $30.60 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

