Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) Price Target Decreased by 47.35% to 12.94

The average one-year price target for Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) has been revised to €12.94 / share. This is a decrease of 47.35% from the prior estimate of €24.57 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.43 to a high of €35.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.99% from the latest reported closing price of €7.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 42.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VITL is 0.08%, an increase of 60.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.24% to 49,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,262K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 95.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 945.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,153K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing an increase of 29.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 66.57% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,933K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares , representing a decrease of 39.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 64.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,750K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 43.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,736K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing an increase of 56.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 78.06% over the last quarter.

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