Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) Price Target Decreased by 15.64% to 25.21

The average one-year price target for Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) has been revised to €25.21 / share. This is a decrease of 15.64% from the prior estimate of €29.88 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €13.77 to a high of €42.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.32% from the latest reported closing price of €10.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an decrease of 219 owner(s) or 42.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VITL is 0.12%, an increase of 40.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.17% to 48,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,687K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares , representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,048K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,520K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,173K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,162K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 12.49% over the last quarter.

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