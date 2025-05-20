Vital Farms Announces Participation in June 2025 Investor Conferences

Vital Farms executives will attend and present at two investor conferences in June 2025, focusing on ethical food production.

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation known for its ethically produced foods, announced that its President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco and CFO Thilo Wrede will take part in several investor conferences in June 2025. They will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris from June 3-5 and at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA, on June 17-18, where they will also hold a breakout session. Founded in 2007 in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms works with over 450 family farms and is recognized as the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs. The company emphasizes humane animal treatment and sustainable farming practices while serving its products across approximately 26,000 stores and many foodservice operators nationwide.

Potential Positives

Vital Farms is participating in major investor conferences, enhancing visibility and potential investor engagement, which may positively impact stock performance.

The company is recognized as a leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs, reflecting strong market positioning and brand reputation in the ethical food sector.

As a Certified B Corporation and Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms emphasizes its commitment to ethical practices and stakeholder benefits, which may attract socially responsible investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or performance expectations, which may lead to investor concerns regarding the company's future prospects.

There is no mention of any recent achievements or advancements, which could be perceived as a lack of momentum or innovation within the company.

Potential competition could be inferred by the focus on the upcoming investor conferences without clear differentiation or unique selling points highlighted in the release.

FAQ

What investor conferences will Vital Farms attend in June 2025?

Vital Farms will participate in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference and the Jefferies Consumer Conference.

Who from Vital Farms will be present at the conferences?

Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Vital Farms.

When are the one-on-one meetings scheduled?

One-on-one meetings are scheduled for June 3-4 at the Deutsche Bank conference and June 17-18 at the Jefferies conference.

What products does Vital Farms offer?

Vital Farms offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, all ethically produced.

Where are Vital Farms' products available?

Vital Farms' products are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide and featured in various foodservice operators.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 359,510 shares for an estimated $12,945,618 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,004,299 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VITL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:





June 3-5, 2025: Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4, 2025.





June 17-18, 2025: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings on both days and will participate in an analyst hosted breakout session at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.







ABOUT VITAL FARMS







Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 450 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit



https://vitalfarms.com/



.





Media:





Rob Discher







Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com







Investors:





John Mills







John.Mills@icrinc.com





