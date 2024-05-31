News & Insights

Vital Energy Welcomes New CFO Amidst Transition

May 31, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Vital Energy (TSE:VUX) has released an update.

Vital Energy Inc., a junior oil and gas company focused on Western Canada, has announced the appointment of Zhen Jiang as the new Chief Financial Officer starting June 1, 2024. Jiang replaces Robert Gillies, who is retiring at the end of May after providing exceptional service to the company. The corporation expresses gratitude to Gillies for his dedication as he steps into retirement.

