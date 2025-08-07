Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $2.02 for Q2 2025 beat the $1.90 estimate.

Production grew to 137.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 6.6% year over year, with costs below guidance.

Large non-cash impairments led to a GAAP net loss of $582.6 million in Q2 2025, mainly due to lower oil prices and accounting adjustments.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE), an independent oil and gas producer operating primarily in the Permian Basin, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was a sizable net loss of $582.6 million (GAAP), driven by non-cash impairments and lower commodity prices, despite operational performance aligning with or exceeding guidance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) reached $2.02, topping the $1.90 analyst estimate, Revenue (GAAP) was $429.6 million, which missed non-GAAP expectations of $481.1 million. Lease operating expenses and general and administrative expenses were lower than forecast, but the quarter was overshadowed by a $427.0 million impairment charge under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) price tests and a $237.9 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Overall, the period reflected strong underlying production and cost management, but the headline results were weighed down by commodity prices and accounting impacts.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP, Adjusted diluted) $2.02 $1.90 $1.46 38.4% Revenue (GAAP) $429.6 million $481.1 million $476.4 million (9.8%) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $36.1 million $44.7 million (19.2%) Consolidated EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $338.1 million $290.4 million 16.4% Production (MBOE/d) 137.9 129.4 6.6%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Vital Energy specializes in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, primarily in the Permian Basin, which is one of the largest energy-producing regions in the United States. Its operations are centered on drilling horizontal wells, managing and developing reserves, and executing capital programs to enhance production and asset value.

The company’s recent business focus has reflected a commitment to operational efficiency, strategic growth through targeted acquisitions, and ongoing portfolio management. Its success has depended on increasing production at competitive costs, integrating acquired assets like those from Point Energy Partners, and maintaining capital discipline. Environmental sustainability and compliance also remain key to meeting regulatory standards and investor expectations. These efforts have positioned Vital Energy to pursue growth in a volatile market, while maintaining cost competitiveness and strong capital management.

Quarter Highlights: Operating Results and Financial Performance

During Q2 2025, Vital Energy delivered production of 137.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d). This represented a 6.6% increase compared to Q2 2024, with costs below guidance and within guidance. Oil volumes averaged 62.1 thousand barrels per day, maintaining the range outlined in previous forecasts. Improvements in production came despite temporary disruptions, including weather events and equipment outages, which reduced average daily output by 780 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Even with these operational hurdles, the company’s two new J-Hook wells—wells drilled using a "shaped" design to access more reservoir rock—commenced production, and the schedule for bringing additional "horseshoe" wells online remains on track for early October 2025.

Lease operating expenses (LOE), a key cost metric for oil and gas operators measuring direct costs of running wells, totaled $107.8 million. This result fell below the previously estimated range of $112 million to $118 million, driven in part by ongoing cost optimization in both the Midland and Delaware basins. General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased to $23.8 million, also coming in below earlier guidance thanks to ongoing efforts to reduce employee and contractor costs. The company increased capital investments to $257.0 million, slightly higher than its guidance, due to unplanned drilling overruns and the acceleration of some activity into the period.

The period’s financial performance was heavily affected by external market and accounting factors. Lower realized oil prices—averaging $64.65 per barrel in Q2 2025 compared to $81.97 in Q2 2024—reduced revenue, and a mandated SEC price test led to a $427.0 million impairment on oil and gas properties. These factors culminated in a net loss (GAAP) of $582.6 million, contrasting with the $36.7 million GAAP net income in Q2 2024. In addition, a $237.9 million valuation allowance was applied to deferred tax assets. Importantly, these charges were non-cash and did not affect operating cash flow. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), which excludes capital expenditures and non-recurring items to focus on core cash generation, fell to $36.1 million compared to Q2 2024, but was expected to rebound with planned higher production in later periods, specifically with the completion of 38 wells in late Q3/early Q4 2025 and full-year 2025 total production guidance of 136.5–139.5 MBOE/d.

Vital Energy continued streamlining its asset base through divestments, selling 3,800 net non-core acres for $6.5 million in July 2025 and using proceeds to reduce debt, with $745 million drawn against the company’s $1.4 billion credit facility as of June 30, 2025 and Cash and equivalents totaled $30 million as of June 30, 2025. The company’s hedging strategy helped limit exposure to commodity price swings, with approximately 75% of anticipated 2025 oil production hedged at $75 per barrel WTI, providing stability for cash flows and capital planning.

Product Family Performance and Segment Data

Vital Energy’s core product families include crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Oil production reached 5.655 million barrels (GAAP) in Q2 2025, up from 5.388 million barrels in Q2 2024. NGL output rose to 3.573 million barrels in Q2 2025, up from 3.173 million barrels, while natural gas production was 19.9 billion cubic feet. Together, this resulted in total oil-equivalent production growth of 6.6% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

On the cost side, lease operating expenses per BOE (barrel of oil equivalent) dropped to $8.59 for Q2 2025 (GAAP), down from $9.66, reflecting continued expense control. Production taxes were $2.10 per BOE for Q2 2025. G&A held steady at $1.68 per BOE for Q2 2025. The company’s strategy of focusing development and investment in higher-return areas, along with the integration of assets like the Point Energy portfolio, has helped sustain production growth and cost improvement, as evidenced by a 39% increase in total production and a 27% increase in revenue in 2024.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Guidance

Management has provided updated financial guidance for FY2025, including expectations to generate approximately $305 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) and reduce Net Debt by approximately $310 million, at current oil prices of around $67 per barrel WTI. Production for the full year 2025 is expected to range between 136.5 and 139.5 thousand BOE per day, with oil making up between 63.3 and 65.3 thousand barrels per day for the full year. Capital expenditure guidance for Q3 2025 was reduced by $25 million, reflecting the acceleration of some spending into Q2 2025, and is targeted at $235 to $265 million for Q3 2025. General and administrative expenses are forecast to decline further in Q3 and Q4 2025, with guidance of $20.0–$22.0 million per quarter, with headcount reductions of 10% expected to drive quarterly G&A to between $20.0 million and $22.0 million in Q3 and Q4 2025.

The company has set full-year 2025 capital spending guidance at $850 million to $900 million and expects lease operating expenses to remain in the $109 million to $115 million range for Q3 2025, trending downward in Q4 2025. Management aims to generate approximately $305 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for FY2025 and pay down approximately $310 million in Net Debt for the full year, concentrating much of the reduction in the fourth quarter. Oil price realizations are anticipated at about 101% of WTI for Q2 2025, with production and expense targets depending on continued disciplined execution and a stable pricing environment. Vital Energy does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.