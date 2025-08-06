Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vital Energy (VTLE) reported $429.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was +2.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes : 137,864.00 BOE/D versus 135,978.80 BOE/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 137,864.00 BOE/D versus 135,978.80 BOE/D estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL : $14.29 versus $15.39 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.29 versus $15.39 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volumes - Natural gas : 19,908.00 MMcf versus 19,849.25 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.

: 19,908.00 MMcf versus 19,849.25 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volumes - NGL : 3,573.00 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,338.20 MBBL.

: 3,573.00 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,338.20 MBBL. Sales volumes - Oil equivalents : 12,546.00 MBOE versus 12,374.79 MBOE estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12,546.00 MBOE versus 12,374.79 MBOE estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volumes - Oil : 5,655.00 MBBL versus 5,728.32 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,655.00 MBBL versus 5,728.32 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas : $0.53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.80.

: $0.53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.80. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil : $64.65 compared to the $64.46 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $64.65 compared to the $64.46 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas, with commodity derivatives : $1.73 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71.

: $1.73 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71. Revenues- Natural gas : $10.63 million versus $33.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -297.9% change.

: $10.63 million versus $33.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -297.9% change. Revenues- NGL : $51.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.

: $51.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%. Revenues- Oil: $365.61 million versus $397.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Vital Energy here>>>

Shares of Vital Energy have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.