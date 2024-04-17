Vital Energy (VTLE) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 69.62

The average one-year price target for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) has been revised to 69.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 66.06 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.53% from the latest reported closing price of 55.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTLE is 0.15%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.04% to 22,459K shares. The put/call ratio of VTLE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,659K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 31.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 4.19% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,387K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 33.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 25.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group holds 700K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing a decrease of 55.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 35.64% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 615K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

