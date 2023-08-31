Vital Energy (VTLE) Price Target Increased by 13.01% to 80.84

The average one-year price target for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) has been revised to 80.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.01% from the prior estimate of 71.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 128.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.43% from the latest reported closing price of 60.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTLE is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 16,260K shares. The put/call ratio of VTLE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,304K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 2.39% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 996K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 501K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 453K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 405K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 1,141.65% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.