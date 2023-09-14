News & Insights

Vital Energy Slides After Announcing 2.5 Mln Public Offering

September 14, 2023

(RTTNews) - Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares.

Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares.

The company said it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its senior secured credit facility and use any excess for general corporate purposes.

Currently, shares are at $56.42, down 4.29 percent from the previous close of $58.95 on a volume of 293,122.

