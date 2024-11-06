News & Insights

Vital Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results and Growth

November 06, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Vital Energy ( (VTLE) ) has provided an announcement.

Vital Energy’s strong third-quarter results highlight its significant achievements, including the completion of its largest acquisition to date and enhanced production forecasts. With a net income of $215.3 million and record production rates, the company has reduced operating costs and increased its production guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. The integration of assets from Point Energy and strategic capital investments are driving substantial free cash flow, positioning Vital Energy for continued growth into 2025.

