Vital Energy price target raised to $35 from $29 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang raised the firm’s price target on Vital Energy (VTLE) to $35 from $29 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company demonstrated strong cost-reduction execution during Q3, and moving forward will focus on operational excellence and deleveraging while pivoting away from M&A. In Wells’ view, sustained execution will be essential to rebuilding investor confidence.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VTLE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.