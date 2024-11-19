News & Insights

Stocks

Vital Energy price target raised to $35 from $29 at Wells Fargo

November 19, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang raised the firm’s price target on Vital Energy (VTLE) to $35 from $29 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company demonstrated strong cost-reduction execution during Q3, and moving forward will focus on operational excellence and deleveraging while pivoting away from M&A. In Wells’ view, sustained execution will be essential to rebuilding investor confidence.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VTLE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.