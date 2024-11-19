Vital Energy price target raised to $35 from $29 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang raised the firm’s price target on Vital Energy (VTLE) to $35 from $29 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company demonstrated strong cost-reduction execution during Q3, and moving forward will focus on operational excellence and deleveraging while pivoting away from M&A. In Wells’ view, sustained execution will be essential to rebuilding investor confidence.
