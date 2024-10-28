Vital Energy price target lowered to $30 from $39 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Vital Energy (VTLE) to $30 from $39 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares ahead of the company’s Q3 report due after market close on November 6. Marking to market its price deck, Q3 EPS falls from $1.56 to $1.21 as natural gas prices had “another weak quarter,” the analyst tells investors in a preview.

