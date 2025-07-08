Vital Energy, Inc. to Report Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6

Vital Energy will release Q2 2025 results on August 6, followed by a conference call on August 7.

Quiver AI Summary

Vital Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its second-quarter financial and operating results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on August 7, 2025, to discuss these results, which will be available via webcast on their website. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vital Energy focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. For more details, investors can visit the company's website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

Vital Energy will report its second-quarter 2025 financial and operating results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

A conference call scheduled the day after the results will allow investors to gain insights directly from the company's management.

The availability of a webcast for the conference call enhances accessibility for investors and stakeholders to stay informed on the company's performance.

The company's focus on the Permian Basin positions it strategically in a key area for oil and natural gas production.

Potential Negatives

Company has not provided any financial forecasts or guidance leading up to the second-quarter results, which may raise concerns among investors about future performance.

Timing of results and conference call on a weekday morning could limit investor participation and engagement with the company's updates.

No significant updates or news appear to be presented in the release that would instill investor confidence or excitement ahead of the earnings announcement.

FAQ

When will Vital Energy announce its Q2 2025 results?

Vital Energy will report its second-quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Vital Energy conference call?

The conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CT on August 7, 2025.

Where can I access the Vital Energy webcast?

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website under "Investor Relations | News & Presentations | Upcoming Events."

What is Vital Energy's main business focus?

Vital Energy focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin.

How can I contact Vital Energy's investor relations?

You can reach Vital Energy's investor contact, Ron Hagood, at 918-858-5504 or via email at ir@vitalenergy.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VTLE Insider Trading Activity

$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601

M. JASON PIGOTT (President & CEO) purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $99,495

RICHARD D CAMPBELL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VTLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTLE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VTLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTLE forecast page.

$VTLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTLE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VTLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $21.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 03/10/2025

Full Release



TULSA, OK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") will report its second-quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





A conference call to discuss results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 7, 2025. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at





www.vitalenergy.com





“Investor Relations | News & Presentations | Upcoming Events.”







About Vital Energy







Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy’s business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.





Additional information about Vital Energy may be found on its website at





www.vitalenergy.com





.







Investor Contact:







Ron Hagood





918.858.5504







ir@vitalenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.