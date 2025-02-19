VITAL ENERGY Earnings Results: $VTLE Reports Quarterly Earnings

VITAL ENERGY ($VTLE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $534,370,000, missing estimates of $564,447,324 by $-30,077,324.
VITAL ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
VITAL ENERGY insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $285,400
- MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $155,481
- KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,023 shares for an estimated $61,135
VITAL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of VITAL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,274,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,392,420
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 669,191 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,691,385
- CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP added 616,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,065,921
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 478,623 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,799,023
- ANCIENT ART, L.P. removed 403,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,482,404
- LSP INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 293,603 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,078,204
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT removed 291,267 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,835,082
