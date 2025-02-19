VITAL ENERGY Earnings Results: $VTLE Reports Quarterly Earnings

VITAL ENERGY ($VTLE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $534,370,000, missing estimates of $564,447,324 by $-30,077,324.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VTLE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VITAL ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

VITAL ENERGY insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $285,400

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $155,481

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,023 shares for an estimated $61,135

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VITAL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of VITAL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.