VITAL ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $VTLE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VITAL ENERGY ($VTLE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $545,745,247 and earnings of $2.15 per share.

VITAL ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

VITAL ENERGY insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601

RICHARD D CAMPBELL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750

VITAL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of VITAL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

