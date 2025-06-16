Vita Warehouse Recalls Select Gummy Products For Risk Of Undeclared Peanut

(RTTNews) - Vita Warehouse Corp. has called back one lot of select Welby, Berkely Jensen and VitaGlobe branded gummy products citing the potential presence of undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted products were distributed at ALDI and BJ's retail stores across the Unites States and online at aldi, bjs, vitaglobe and amazon sites.

The recall involves Lot #: 248046601 of Welby brand Vitamin B12 Energy Support gummy product 1000 mcg 140 gummies, Berkely Jensen Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies, and VitaGlobe Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies.

All products come in clear bottle with white cap, with expiration date of October 2026.

Aldi Welby gummy product is with green, red, and white labeling, and UPC Code: 4099100290868; Berkley Jensen with red and pink labeling and UPC Code: 888670132487; and VitaGlobe with white and red labeling and UPC Code: 850005214670.

The recall was initiated after a routine testing by the retailer, ALDI, as part of their standard protocol to verify the accuracy of allergen-related claims, indicated a potential presence of a peanut allergen, despite a "does not contain peanuts" statement.

Meanwhile, Vita Warehouse's internal testing has verified the absence of peanuts in the product, and the recall is being initiated to ensure consumer safety and trust.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. However, there were no reports of illnesses or allergic reactions to date.

The impacted consumers with the lot code 248046601 and expiration date of October 2026 are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard them immediately.

In similar recalls, Fresh Creative Foods in late March recalled Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, and Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. recalled "Wangzhihe" Hot Pot Sauce, both due to undeclared peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat.

In April, Tipp City, Ohio -based Trophy Nut Co. is recalling 143 cases of its Heinen's 8.25 oz cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts due to possible presence of cashews.

