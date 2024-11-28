Vita Life Sciences Pursues Active Share Buy-Back Strategy

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited is actively engaging in an on-market share buy-back, having repurchased 18,881 shares at prices ranging from $2.03 to $2.05 per share. The company has spent $39,032.51 on these shares as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. With 8,134,255 shares still available for buy-back, investors can expect continued activity in this initiative.

