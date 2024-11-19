Vita Life Sciences Limited Initiates Share Buy-Back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.
Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced an on-market share buy-back, purchasing a total of 153,663 shares with a consideration of $324,669.90. The company plans to continue its buy-back program, with up to 8,207,908 shares still available for repurchase. This strategic move is likely aimed at boosting shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.
