Vita Life Sciences Limited Initiates Share Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced an on-market share buy-back, purchasing a total of 153,663 shares with a consideration of $324,669.90. The company plans to continue its buy-back program, with up to 8,207,908 shares still available for repurchase. This strategic move is likely aimed at boosting shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

