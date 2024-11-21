Vita Life Sciences Launches Significant Share Buy-Back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.
Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced a daily on-market share buy-back, acquiring a total of 168,435 shares at prices ranging from $2.03 to $2.10 each. The company has spent over $355,000 on this initiative and plans to buy back up to 8,193,136 more shares. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value.
