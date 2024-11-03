Vita Life Sciences Initiates Strategic Share Buy-Back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced a daily on-market share buy-back, with a recent purchase of 8,306 shares at a price range between $2.09 and $2.10 per share, totaling $17,617.02. The company still plans to buy back up to 8,286,571 shares as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move indicates a strong commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially increasing earnings per share.

