Vita Life Sciences Initiates On-Market Share Buy-Back

December 01, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced a daily on-market share buy-back, with a total of 24,120 shares bought back on the previous day at prices ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. The company has spent $49,576.82 on this buy-back, and still has the capacity to buy back an additional 8,110,135 shares. This move is part of the company’s effort to manage its capital structure efficiently.

