Vita Life Sciences Continues Strategic Share Buy-back

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, purchasing 12,925 shares on the previous day at a price range of $2.10. The company has already bought back a total of 97,075 shares, with plans to acquire up to 8,251,571 more shares, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

