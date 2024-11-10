Vita Life Sciences Continues Strategic Share Buy-back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, purchasing 12,925 shares on the previous day at a price range of $2.10. The company has already bought back a total of 97,075 shares, with plans to acquire up to 8,251,571 more shares, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

