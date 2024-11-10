Vita Life Sciences Continues Strategic Share Buy-back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.
Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, purchasing 12,925 shares on the previous day at a price range of $2.10. The company has already bought back a total of 97,075 shares, with plans to acquire up to 8,251,571 more shares, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
For further insights into AU:VLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.