Vita Life Sciences Announces Share Buy-Back

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced the cessation of 38,716 ordinary fully paid securities through an on-market buy-back, effective November 25, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure. Investors may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

