Vita Coco's CEO Sold Company Shares Worth $1.25 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Martin Roper sold 25,000 common shares on April 16, 2026, generating ~ $1.25 million in proceeds at around $50 per share.

This transaction impacted 2.47% of Roper's direct and indirect equity position.

The disposition reflects an exercise of 25,000 options with immediate sale; direct ownership now stands at 298,484 shares, with an additional 689,093 shares held indirectly through family trusts.

10 stocks we like better than Vita Coco ›

Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), reported the sale of 25,000 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $1.25 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $1.25 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 298,484 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 689,093 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$14.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($50.00); post-transaction value based on April 16, 2026 market close ($48.33).

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind this transaction, and how does it affect Roper’s equity exposure?

The sale involved the exercise of 25,000 vested stock options with the resulting shares immediately sold, converting derivative exposure into realized proceeds while leaving Roper with 298,484 common shares directly held and substantial unexercised options for future liquidity.

The sale involved the exercise of 25,000 vested stock options with the resulting shares immediately sold, converting derivative exposure into realized proceeds while leaving Roper with 298,484 common shares directly held and substantial unexercised options for future liquidity. How does the trade relate to recent holding patterns and available capacity?

Recent sales have reduced Roper’s direct equity position by more than 74% since October 2025; smaller trade sizes in this period reflect a diminished available share pool rather than a discretionary reduction in sale cadence.

Recent sales have reduced Roper’s direct equity position by more than 74% since October 2025; smaller trade sizes in this period reflect a diminished available share pool rather than a discretionary reduction in sale cadence. What is the context for indirect holdings and ongoing ownership?

Roper continues to hold 689,093 shares via family trusts, confirming that this transaction impacts only a portion of his total beneficial interest.

Roper continues to hold 689,093 shares via family trusts, confirming that this transaction impacts only a portion of his total beneficial interest. How does the sale align with valuation and market conditions?

The sale was executed at around $50 per share, with Vita Coco's stock up 52.48% over the past year as of April 16, 2026, suggesting the transaction monetizes appreciation in a favorable market environment under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $609.78 million Net income (TTM) $71.32 million Employees 319 1-year price change 52.48%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Vita Coco offers coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, hydration drink mixes, sparkling water, plant-based energy drinks, purified water, and protein-infused fitness drinks under brands such as Vita Coco, Runa, Ever & Ever, and PWR LIFT.

It generates revenue through the development, marketing, and distribution of branded non-alcoholic beverages, primarily leveraging retail, club, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The company targets health-conscious consumers in the United States and international markets, with distribution spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The Vita Coco Company is a leading provider in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, specializing in coconut water and related hydration products. With a focused portfolio of innovative brands, the company leverages a multi-channel distribution strategy to reach a broad, health-oriented customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 16 sale of 25,000 Vita Coco shares by CEO Martin Roper is not a red flag for investors. He executed the transaction as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans are often adopted by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, Roper still possessed about one million directly and indirectly-held shares after the sale, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his stock.

Roper’s disposition came at a time when Vita Coco shares had taken off. The stock hit a 52-week high of $61.39 in March, thanks to strong business performance.

Vita Coco ended 2025 with full-year revenue of $609.8 million, up 18% year over year due to strong 26% sales growth in its flagship Vita Coco Coconut Water drink compared to 2024. The company expects revenue to continue rising in 2026, reaching between $680 million to $700 million.

Vita Coco’s excellent performance and expected sales growth suggest the stock is a worthwhile investment. However, its shares have a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 30, which is not cheap. This makes now a good time for shareholders to sell, but those wanting to buy the stock may want to wait for the price to drop.

Should you buy stock in Vita Coco right now?

Before you buy stock in Vita Coco, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vita Coco wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Vita Coco. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.