Is Vita Coco Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Big Run-Up in 2026?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO has given investors plenty to like in 2026. Demand is rising, margins are better and management has raised its outlook.



The harder question is whether the stock’s run already reflects much of that progress. COCO looks attractive as an operator, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings growth can keep pace with a premium valuation.

COCO Earned Its Premium With Strong Results

COCO’s first-quarter numbers support the rally. Net sales rose 37.3% year over year to $179.8 million, while Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales increased 41.6%, helped by higher volume in both the Americas and International segments.



Earnings per share reached 50 cents, up from 31 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 71.8%, giving investors a clear sign that growth is flowing through to profitability.



Management also raised its 2026 outlook. The company now expects net sales of $720-$735 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $132-$138 million, while maintaining its gross margin outlook near 38%.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Vita Coco Valuation Looks Harder to Ignore

The valuation is now central to the buy-or-wait debate. COCO shares are up 43.2% year-to-date and 98.6% over the trailing 12-month period, far ahead of the broader sub-industry, sector and S&P 500 comparisons cited in the valuation review.



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The stock trades at 39.52X forward 12-month earnings, compared with 19.05X for the Zacks sub-industry, 17.2X for the Zacks sector and 20.71X for the S&P 500. The $80 price target is based on 41.66X forward 12-month earnings, underscoring how much depends on sustained execution.



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The Coca-Cola Company KO and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP are useful beverage peers for context because both sit in the same broad soft-drinks investment universe. COCO’s appeal is more narrowly tied to coconut water growth, while larger beverage names offer broader portfolio exposure.

COCO Cash Position Supports the Bull Case

COCO’s balance sheet helps offset some valuation concerns. The company ended the first quarter with $202 million in cash and no debt under its revolving credit facility.



That liquidity gives Vita Coco room to invest in marketing, organizational capabilities, supply-chain expansion and future innovation without placing immediate pressure on the balance sheet. The company also repurchased $12 million of shares during the quarter.

Vita Coco Must Clear a Higher Bar Now

The risk is not that the business has suddenly weakened. The issue is that expectations have moved higher after a sharp stock gain and a raised annual outlook.



Management cautioned that first-quarter growth benefited from promotional timing tied to a major club retailer, meaning the 37% revenue increase should not be extrapolated across the rest of 2026. Second-half margin moderation is also possible as packaging, energy, domestic transportation and promotional costs weigh more heavily.

COCO Ratings Show Promise but Not a Slam Dunk

COCO remains easier to like for execution than for valuation. The company has brand momentum, higher guidance, a clean balance sheet and improving earnings power, but the stock already prices in a good deal of success.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which supports a favorable short-term earnings estimate backdrop. Its Zacks Style Scores are mixed, with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That combination is constructive, but not a slam dunk. The Zacks Rank points to promise, while the weak Value Score and soft VGM Score suggest bargain-focused investors may want a better entry point. Growth-oriented investors may still find COCO worth watching if demand and margins continue to validate the premium.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.