Vita Coco Stock Outlook Hinges on Demand, Expansion and Margins

The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO is testing whether coconut water can keep moving from a niche beverage into a mainstream hydration choice.



The bullish case rests on branded demand, international whitespace and an asset-light model. The offset is that faster growth also raises the bar for execution, margins and valuation support.

Vita Coco Keeps Winning in Coconut Water

Vita Coco remains a coconut water story. The category accounted for 96% of the company’s 2025 sales, making its flagship franchise the central driver of the investment case.



That concentration is also a strength. Vita Coco held more than 40% U.S. share as of Dec. 28, 2025, and about 80% share in the U.K. as of Dec. 27, 2025, giving it a leading position in two important markets.



The Coca-Cola Company KO, a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories, provides a broader beverage benchmark for investors watching hydration trends. PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is another relevant comparison because its beverage portfolio sits near the center of consumer demand for functional and refreshment occasions.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

COCO Finds Room to Grow Abroad

International operations are smaller than the Americas business, but the growth profile is becoming harder to ignore. The International segment represented 16.6% of 2025 net sales, compared with 83.4% for the Americas.



First-quarter 2026 results showed the potential of that base. International segment net sales rose 72%, with Vita Coco Coconut Water sales up 71% and private-label sales up 86%. Europe, including the U.K. and Germany, remains central to that opportunity.

COCO Margin Story Adds Earnings Power

The margin story gives the revenue growth more weight. In the first quarter of 2026, net sales rose 37.3% to $180 million, while gross margin expanded 320 basis points year over year to 39.9%.



Profitability moved with the top line. Net income reached $30 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $39 million, equal to 21.5% of net sales.



COCO also ended the quarter with $202 million in cash on hand and no debt, supporting marketing, distribution, capacity planning and shareholder returns without adding balance-sheet pressure.



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Vita Coco Still Faces Timing and Cost Risks

Investors should not simply annualize the first-quarter pace. Management indicated that shipments benefited from the timing of a major club promotion, meaning the quarter’s growth rate should not be used as a full-year run rate.



Cost risks also remain part of the setup. Higher finished-goods costs, packaging, energy, fuel-related transportation expenses, tariffs and promotional activity could limit the pace of margin gains later in the year.

COCO Signals a Mixed Near-Term Setup

The bottom line is balanced. Vita Coco has category leadership, international momentum and improving profitability, but its valuation and cost sensitivity leave less room for execution missteps.



COCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to a constructive one-to-three-month earnings estimate backdrop. Its Zacks Style Scores are less uniform, with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That combination fits a stock with operating momentum but a less compelling all-around factor profile. For investors, the setup favors monitoring whether demand, international expansion and margins continue to support the earnings case without relying on valuation alone.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.