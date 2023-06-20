Vita Coco Shares See Big Money Appetite

FXEmpire.com -

Investing in growth stocks this year has been a great way to outperform markets. Big Money footprints tell the real story.

Vita Coco Attracts Big Money Inflows

Want an edge in trading? Follow the Big Money.

What’s Big Money? Said simply, it’s when a stock rises due to institutional demand. Top stocks tend to attract savvy investors.

You see, fund managers are always looking to bet on the next outperforming stocks…the best in class. They spend countless hours sizing up companies, reading reports, speaking to analysts…you name it. When they find a company firing on all cylinders, they pounce in a big way.

The YTD action tells the story. Each green bar signals unusual buying volumes in COCO shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Very few stocks have charts this strong. Recent green bars suggest strong demand. But, what about the fundamental story?

Vita Coco Fundamental Analysis

Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. COCO is a newer name in my process. However, 2 fundamental themes are growing. As you can see, COCO has had positive sales and earnings growth the past 3 years:

3-year sales growth rate (+15.6%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+30.2%)

Source: FactSet

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary Big Money software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Check this out. Vita Coco is becoming a top-rated stock at MAPsignals recently. That means the stock has buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

COCO recently made our Top 20 report. The blue bars below show when COCO was a top-ranking idea:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of the MAPsignals process.

Vita Coco Price Prediction

The COCO rally is being helped by unusual inflows in the stock. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no positions in COCO at the time of publication.

