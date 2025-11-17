Markets
COCO

Vita Coco Shares Rise 9% After Company Issues Statement On Tariff Relief

November 17, 2025 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) rose 9.18% on Monday after the company released a statement addressing the U.S. government's tariff relief actions.

Vita Coco said it welcomes the tariff relief and believes it will support continued affordability and stable supply for coconut water products imported into the U.S. The company added that it remains committed to working with regulators to ensure long-term access to key raw materials without unnecessary cost pressures.

On Friday, COCO opened at $44.20, reached a high of $48.10, and a low of $43.95, compared to a previous close of $43.85, on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume surged above 2.1 million shares, significantly higher than the average of 730,000.

The stock's 52-week range stands at $19.32 - $48.10, with today's session marking a test of the upper end of that range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.