Vita Coco Is Riding a Hydration Shift With Global Potential

The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO is a useful lens on a larger beverage shift: consumers are expanding how they think about hydration.



The company’s growth story is tied to coconut water moving beyond niche status. That creates global potential, but it also leaves investors weighing demand momentum against cost pressure and valuation risk.

Vita Coco Benefits From Everyday Hydration Demand

Vita Coco is benefiting from stronger household penetration and higher usage frequency, with coconut water increasingly positioned as an everyday beverage. The company’s core category is also gaining traction with younger consumers seeking alternatives to sports drinks, premium bottled water and conventional juices.



That trend showed up in first-quarter 2026 results. Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales rose 41.6%, supported by case-equivalent volume growth of 32%, while total net sales increased 37.3% to $179.8 million.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Vita Coco Company, Inc. revenue-quarterly | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

The Coca-Cola Company KO offers a broader beverage comparison, with a portfolio spanning sparkling drinks, juices, coffee, hydration and other categories. PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is also relevant because its global brand lineup covers both beverages and snacks, giving investors a different way to view shifting consumption occasions.

COCO Shows How Global White Space Matters

International growth is becoming a larger part of the COCO story. The International segment delivered 72.5% net sales growth in the first quarter, with Vita Coco Coconut Water sales up 70.9% and private-label sales up 85.7%.



Europe remains central to that opportunity, with the U.K. and Germany cited as key contributors. Management’s longer-term ambition is for the international business to become as large as the Americas operation, supported by category development and brand building in markets where coconut water adoption remains early.

COCO Highlights the Asset-Light Advantage

Vita Coco’s supply model also fits the growth story. The company operates with an asset-light structure, sourcing coconut water from about 16 factories across six countries in 2025 and using co-packers in three countries for local packaging and repacking.



That setup gives the company flexibility as it supports demand across markets. It also means freight, logistics and inflation remain important variables, especially as higher volumes push capacity utilization higher and require planning for 2027 and beyond.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Vita Coco Tracks the New Margin Balancing Act

COCO’s first-quarter margin performance showed the benefit of pricing and lower ocean freight. Gross margin expanded 320 basis points to 39.9%, while gross profit increased 49.3%.



The next phase may be less straightforward. Management expects full-year gross margin of about 38%, but inflationary pressures could temper second-half margins as packaging, energy, logistics, tariffs and promotional costs remain factors.

COCO Signals Growth Leadership With Caveats

COCO has clear exposure to an expanding hydration trend, supported by strong branded demand, international growth and an asset-light operating model. The caveat is that growth leadership does not remove execution risk.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to a favorable near-term earnings estimate backdrop. Its Zacks Style Scores are mixed: a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That profile fits a company with visible growth characteristics but a less attractive valuation and all-around factor setup. Investors drawn to the hydration trend may still find COCO worth watching, but the F Value Score and D VGM Score suggest the market is already charging a premium for that exposure.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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