Vita Coco Rides the Shift Toward Everyday Hydration and Premium Growth

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO is benefiting from a broader consumer shift toward everyday hydration, with coconut water moving beyond niche wellness shelves into more frequent use occasions.

That shift is showing up in results. Vita Coco’s core coconut water brand, international expansion and premium segment ambitions are giving the company several paths for growth, even as cost and capacity pressures remain important watch items.

Everyday Hydration Supports Vita Coco’s Core Brand

Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales increased 21% in the second quarter of 2026 and 29% in the first half. The brand’s gains reflect rising household penetration, higher consumption frequency and category expansion.



Management said roughly two-thirds of U.S. branded growth is coming from increased household penetration, while about one-third is coming from higher household velocity. That suggests the brand is not relying only on distribution gains.



The company is also leaning into everyday hydration, sport and recovery. Its message around coconut water’s electrolytes and clean ingredients is helping broaden the product’s use beyond workouts into smoothies, cocktail occasions and daily hydration.



That positioning matters because the category remains early in its mainstream adoption curve. U.S. retail dollar sales for Vita Coco Coconut Water rose 29% year to date, matching broader U.S. coconut water category growth.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Premium Growth Gets a Boost From Copra

The Copra acquisition gives Vita Coco a foothold in the super-premium Thai Nam Hom coconut water segment. This chilled segment represents about 13% of U.S. coconut water sales and is growing slightly faster than the broader category.



Copra brings sourcing expertise, integrated Thai Nam Hom operations, a developing branded platform and private-label relationships. Vita Coco expects the deal to become accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins after full integration.



The acquisition also changes the company’s operating profile. Vita Coco has historically emphasized an asset-light supply model, while Copra adds a manufacturing facility in Thailand and direct sourcing exposure.



Management plans to invest about $11 million in near-term capital spending to double Copra’s extraction output and improve efficiency. That could strengthen capacity, but integration and execution will be key.

Global Expansion Adds Another Layer

International growth is becoming more visible. International segment net sales increased 63% in the second quarter, following 72% growth in the first quarter.



Vita Coco Coconut Water sales rose 60% internationally in the second quarter. Measured European retail sales for the brand increased 57% year to date, with the United Kingdom and Germany serving as major growth markets.



Celsius Holdings CELH is also relevant to investors tracking functional and better-for-you beverage demand, as it owns brands including CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST provides another comparison point for investors watching how beverage companies use brand portfolios and distribution to defend category leadership.

Financial Strength Gives COCO Flexibility

Vita Coco ended the second quarter with $278.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt under its revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow increased to $96.5 million in the first half from $12 million a year earlier.



That liquidity supports marketing, capacity expansion, acquisitions and shareholder returns. The company repurchased $20 million of stock through July 22, and its board added $40 million to the authorization.



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The 2026 outlook also improved. Management raised net sales guidance to $790-$805 million from $720-$735 million and lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance to $154-$161 million from $132-$138 million.

Risks Still Deserve Attention

Vita Coco’s growth story is strong, but not risk-free. Second-half growth may moderate as the company laps prior-year distributor inventory builds and the Walmart load-in.



Margins could also normalize. The second-quarter gross margin included a roughly 700-basis-point benefit from tariff refunds, while packaging, domestic logistics and supplier energy costs are expected to weigh on the back half.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It also has a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A, while its VGM Score is C and Value Score is F. That combination points to favorable earnings estimate momentum and strong growth and price trend characteristics. The weak Value Score shows that valuation is less supportive, making COCO better suited for investors focused on growth and momentum rather than bargain pricing.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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