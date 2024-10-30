Vita Coco reports Q3 EPS 32c, consensus 26c

Reports Q3 revenue $132.9M, consensus $139.38M. Michael Kirban, the Company’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, “I am very proud of our team and our performance during the third quarter. The coconut water category remains one of the fastest growing categories in the beverage aisle, and we believe this growth is being fueled by our focus as the category leader in driving increased household adoption and new consumption occasions. Our reduced inventory availability during most of the quarter limited our ability to meet consumer demand. With an improving inventory situation, I expect accelerated growth for the balance of the year. Based on our expectation for continued strong category growth in 2025, I could not be more excited for what is to come.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.