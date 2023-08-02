News & Insights

Markets
COCO

Vita Coco Q2 Earnings Rise; Lifts Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

August 02, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) a coconut water distributor, on Wednesday reported higher earnings for the second quarter on strong sales growth. The company also raised its previous full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

Quarterly earnings rose to $18 million or $0.31 per share from $1 million or $0.02 per share for the same period of the previous year on strong sales growth and a decrease in transportation costs.

Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24 million compared to $7 million in the prior year.

Revenues increased 21 percent to $140 million from $115 million last year. The Street estimate for revenue was $129.32 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company raised its outlook. It now expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $56-$60 million, up from the previous range of $54 to $59 million.

Revenue growth is expected to be around 10-12 percent compared to fiscal year 2022. It had foreseen revenue growth of approximately 9-12% compared to fiscal year 2022 earlier. The Street estimate is $478.09 million.

In pre-market activity, shares of Vita Coco are trading at $28.15 up 6.67% on Nasdaq

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.