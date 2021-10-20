Vita Coco Prices IPO Of 11.50 Mln Shares At $15.00/shr

Markets

(RTTNews) - Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.50 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Of which 2.50 million shares are being offered by The Vita Coco Company and 9 million shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.73 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

