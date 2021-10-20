Vita Coco Prices IPO Of 11.50 Mln Shares At $15.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.50 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Of which 2.50 million shares are being offered by The Vita Coco Company and 9 million shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.73 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.