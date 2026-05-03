A Vita Coco Insider Just Sold After a Near-Double. The Footnote Explains Why

Key Points

50,000 common shares were sold indirectly through the Michael Kirban Revocable Trust for a total value of approximately $3.40 million as of May 1, 2026.

The transaction represented 2.28% of Michael Kirban's total holdings.

No direct shares were involved; post-transaction, direct holdings stand at 143,799 shares, with 1,994,730 shares remaining indirectly through trust entities.

Kirban retains 1,250,923 Non-Qualified Stock Options (direct), which can be converted into common stock, supporting continued exposure beyond the common shares sold.

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Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Executive Chairman Michael Kirban reported the indirect sale of 50,000 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $3.40 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 50,000 Transaction value $3.40 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 143,799 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,994,730 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $9.60 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($68.00); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 market close ($66.75).

Key questions

What was the nature and structure of this sale?

All 50,000 shares were sold from the Michael Kirban Revocable Trust, with no shares sold from his direct holdings or the Michael Kirban 2010 Trust.

All 50,000 shares were sold from the Michael Kirban Revocable Trust, with no shares sold from his direct holdings or the Michael Kirban 2010 Trust. How does this transaction compare to Michael Kirban’s historical trading activity?

The 50,000-share sale is above Kirban’s historical mean sell size of approximately 33,100 shares, but is explained by the large reduction in overall available share capacity, with holdings now less than 6% of their level 12 months ago.

The 50,000-share sale is above Kirban’s historical mean sell size of approximately 33,100 shares, but is explained by the large reduction in overall available share capacity, with holdings now less than 6% of their level 12 months ago. What is the impact on total ownership and ongoing exposure?

The sale reduced Kirban’s personal holdings by 2.28%, leaving 2,138,529 common shares (direct and indirect) remaining post-transaction, in addition to 1,250,923 outstanding, unexercised stock options.

The sale reduced Kirban’s personal holdings by 2.28%, leaving 2,138,529 common shares (direct and indirect) remaining post-transaction, in addition to 1,250,923 outstanding, unexercised stock options. What context should be considered around the timing and valuation environment?

The transaction occurred during a period of strong share price momentum, with a 95.12% one-year return as of May 1, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $658.62 million Net income (TTM) $82.91 million Price (as of market close May 1, 2026) $66.75 1-year price change 95.12%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

COCO offers coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, hydration drink mixes, sparkling water, plant-based energy drinks, purified water, and protein-infused fitness drinks under multiple brand names.

The company operates an integrated model encompassing product development, marketing, and distribution, generating revenue primarily through sales to retail, club, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

Vita Coco targets health-conscious consumers in the United States and international markets, with distribution across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Vita Coco is a leading provider of coconut-based and functional beverage products, leveraging a diversified portfolio and global distribution network. Its strategy centers on capitalizing on consumer demand for natural hydration and wellness-focused beverages. The company’s scale, brand recognition, and multi-channel presence provide a competitive advantage in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The most important thing to know about this sale isn't in the headline number — it's in footnote 1 of the filing. Kirban's 50,000 shares were sold under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, meaning the sale was pre-scheduled months in advance, at a time when he had no material non-public information. Executives use these plans to take timing discretion off the table. So even though the sale landed right after a 95.12% one-year run, that timing isn't a signal — the trade was queued up long before April 30 and would have executed whether the stock was up, down, or flat. Insider sales during big rallies often get read as a top-tick or a vote of no confidence. With a 10b5-1 plan, that reading doesn't apply. The size also argues against reading too much into it: 50,000 shares is about 2.28% of Kirban's combined common stock position, and he still holds roughly 1.25 million unexercised options on top of 2.1 million shares. A small trim after a near-double isn't an exit signal. The real thing to watch is whether Kirban files a new or larger 10b5-1 plan in coming months — that's where shifts in intent show up.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.